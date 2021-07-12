Deputy PM Dan Barna: Republic of Moldova's pro-European direction now becomes explicit and very clear

The Republic of Moldova's pro-European direction is becoming explicit and very clear, now that President Maia Sandu's Action and Solidarity Party has won the snap parliamentary elections this Sunday by a strong margin, Deputy Prime Minister and USR PLUS Co-Chairman Dan Barna said today.

"When the citizens decide to turn out to the polls, the Republic of Moldova's pro-European direction becomes explicit and very clear. I congratulate PAS, I congratulate President Maia Sandu on this extraordinary result that reopens the chance of the Republic of Moldova to come closer to what the European Union means and to become a partner, an actor and a member of this European construction that has been ensuring peace and development in Europe for so many years now," Dan Barna said on Monday at the end of the USR PLUS meeting, agerpres reports.

The Deputy Prime Minister reminded that the EU has a 600-million-euro recovery package ready for the Republic of Moldova, which was conditioned on certain reforms, and announced that the USR PLUS MEPs are making all the necessary efforts for this development resource to be set at Moldova's disposal.