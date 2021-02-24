Deputy PM Kelemen Hunor: Most of bonuses for public employees to be cancelled as of 2022

Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor told Tuesday night private broadcaster Realitatea Plus that the large majority of the bonuses currently granted to the public employees will be cancelled, starting next year, according to AGERPRES.

The Deputy PM made it clear that the bonuses could be replaced by awards for those who perform and are efficient.

"A bill will follow whereby all the bonuses will be discussed and most of them will be cancelled, because it cannot be done by emergency ordinance. We need a very serious analysis. (...) This year the bonuses remain in the basic income. (...) The vast majority of the bonuses must disappear and the main authorising officers must be allowed, if necessary, to give prizes to those who perform, to those who are efficient and then people who do their job properly can stand out. But it takes an analysis. You can't carry out such an analysis in a month and you can't do it by emergency ordinance," Kelemen Hunor stressed.

He added that there was a long coalition discussion on budget bonuses and that he was convinced that from next year these bonuses would no longer exist.