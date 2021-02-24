Deputy PM Kelemen Hunor: We cannot agree with pensions larger than salary, neither with retirement at 50

The Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor declared on Tuesday night for the private TV broadcaster Realitatea Plus, that he supports a "rational debate" regarding special pensions, but that he cannot agree with retirement at 48-50 years and with pensions larger than the salary, accordng to AGERPRES.

"Apart from the populism, we should carry a discussion with rational arguments. What the Romanian state wishes to do with certain professional categories, which are in the public service, have some restrictions, very serious incompatibilities, such as the magistrates, judges and prosecutors, just like the military, regardless of whether we are talking about the army or other structures, such as politicians, MPs, mayors, who during their term are not allowed to do certain things and it is good they aren't. Thusly, we need to have a very serious talk and leave populism aside. We either go with contribution for everyone, including magistrates, or, if the Romanian state decides that there are some areas where after the public service, taking into account all restrictions, you stumble upon a certain capped contribution, then we can talk about that. In the majority of the civilized states this is what is happening," Kelemen Hunor said.

In his opinion, there needs to be a threshold for pensions, so that they will not be larger than the salary of the one who is retiring and that neither retirement at 48-50 years old, nor the cumulation of pension with the state salary, are not acceptable.

"What happened? We, in 30 years, built an absolutely abnormal society. And here we are all guilty, we who entered politics later, those who were in politics since the beginning," the deputy PM highlighted.

He gave an example of a former Securitate (political police in Ceausescu era, ed. n.) officer who had him investigated prior to 1989 and who currently has a pension of 25,000-30,000 RON and also works for a city hall, where he is receiving a salary of 9,000 - 10,000 RON.

"I stand for a rational debate. I am trying to be in this coalition, and not only, in Parliament, the voice of reason and to say let us treat all citizens equally," Kelemen Hunor added.

The deputy PM reiterated that in 2021 there is a need for a pension reform and a recalculation, so that no pension will be larger than the allowance of the president of Romania.