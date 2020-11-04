Deputy PM Turcan announces meeting on measures for localities with over 3 per thousand infection rate

Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Ludovic Orban convened, on Wednesday evening, on his return from an official visit to the State of Israel and Palestine, a meeting with the relevant factors from the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of National Defence and the Department for Emergency Situations, to discuss the situation of the coronavirus epidemic, for an analysis of the measures that are foreshadowed, especially, in the localities with an infection rate of over 3 per thousand.

"Yes, that's right, the Prime Minister has returned from an official visit to Israel and is now at the Victoria Palace, most likely with my colleagues, so that he can discuss the measures especially for the localities where the number of infections per thousand inhabitants is more than 3," Raluca Turcan told B1 TV on Wednesday evening.The Deputy PM was asked to confirm the information according to which the Prime Minister convened a meeting on the situation of the epidemic, with officials from the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Interior and the Department for Emergency Situations.