Deputy PM Turcan: Major water and sewerage projects kick-started nationwide

Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan told a news conference in Targoviste on Tuesday that major water and sewerage projects have been kick-started nationwide, as some of them were just collecting dust "in a committee set up for the acolytes of Dragnea and the Social Democratic Party (PSD)."

The Deputy Prime Minister answered the invitation of the Romanian Association of Military and Disabled Veterans and visited the future center for the recovery of warriors returned from theaters of operations that is being built on the site of a former hospital near the Dealu Monastery.

"Through our presence here we also want to show our determination to use this huge opportunity called European funds - a funding source that has so far been ignored or shelved at the 'other' category by the previous governments; just think that whereas in the financial year that is coming to an end, Romania's absorption rate for European funds is about 30 percent, it falls on us to make up for this lack of funding, we intend to attract European funds in our own financial year plus in the additional years to an extent of at least 85 percent, so that in the grace period we are able to get close to an absorption rate of 100 percent," Raluca Turcan said.