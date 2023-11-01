Deputy Secretary General of NATO, Mircea Geoana to attend Mountain Troops Day in Brasov on Friday

Deputy Secretary General of NATO, Mircea Geoana will participate on Friday in the anniversary of the Mountain Troops Day by the Romanian Army, an event organized at the Command HQ of the 2nd Sarmizegetusa Brigade in Brasov, told Agerpres.

At the end of the visit to the Command HQ, the NATO official will give press statements, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES.

Afterwards, the Deputy General Secretary of NATO will visit the Henri Coanda Air Force Academy in Brasov, where he will meet with the teaching staff and students.

He will give a short speech and answer the questions of Transilvania University cadets and students present at the event.

According to the quoted source, the visit will also include the Regional Department of Studies for the Management of Defense Resources (DRESMARA), one of the NATO Training and Education Centers for partners.

Also on Friday, Mircea Geoana will give a speech at the Rethink Summit, which will take place at Hotel Ana Sport, in Poiana Brasov, and will have a meeting with local business people, organized by the Brasov Chamber of Commerce and Industry.