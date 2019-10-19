Designated PM Orban: Negotiations for gov't investiture - Wednesday and Thursday

Designated PM Ludovic Orban on Saturday said the second round of negotiations with the political parties for the investiture of the new government will continue next week, on Wednesday and Thursday, "if necessary," while mentioning PNL (National Liberal Party) will come up with a strategy to overcome the "shameful boycott" the PSD (Social Democratic Party) is preparing, in order to stay at rule.

"On Monday and Tuesday we will continue consultations with the civil society and important institutions of the Romanian state. On Wednesday and, if necessary, on Thursday, we will have the second round of negotiations to clearly establish a plan for the investiture vote. We expect a boycott from the PSD and we will come up with a strategy to overcome this shameful, pathetic boycott, the PSD is trying to enact, in order to illegitimately stay at rule, a failed government that got dismissed by a censure motion," said Orban, after a campaign meeting attended also by President Iohannis.Orban added that the PNL MPs are ready to come up with a proposal of a timetable for the investiture, to result in the hearing of the future ministers and the vote in plenary sitting."The PNL MPs will be ready to come up with a proposal of a timetable for the investiture, to result in the hearing of the future ministers and the vote in plenary sitting, as soon as possible, so that we can achieve our objective to give the Romanians citizens a legitimate government as soon as possible, a government that has urgent problems to solve, which problems would create serious problems for Romania if a solution for them is delayed," said Orban.In respect to the laws the parties in the Opposition ask before voting for the new Government, Orban said the PNL MPs will be present and they will vote for these laws, as they established during the negotiations.President Klaus Iohannis participated on Saturday in a PNL meeting related to the presidential campaign, for approximately 2 hours and a half, without press statements at the end.