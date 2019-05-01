Development Minister Suciu: Modernisation, restoration works of schools worth approx. 70 million euro, through PNDL

Modernisation and restoration works worth 317 million lei in 234 educational units around the country are carried out through the National Investments Programme and Suceava is national leader in terms of funding, Regional Development and Public Administration Minister and Deputy PM Daniel Suciu stated on Thursday in Sucevita.

"Through the PNDL 1 [the National Local Development Programme] and 2, Suceava county ranks first at national level in terms of funding. Today, we invest in 75 water and sewerage networks and, because you asked me about schools, today, we have ongoing tenders for 234 educational units, and the total value of these works is 317 million lei. Therefore, today, 234 schools have funding in order to be restored and modernised through money from the PSD [the Social Democratic Party] and ALDE [the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats] Government," Suciu stated.According to him, there are no arrears to the payment of the works executed through the PNDL, the invoices being honored in maximum 20 days."The payment average of any invoice reaching the Regional Development Ministry through the PNDL never exceeded 20 days. Therefore, the moment an invoice reaches the Ministry through the PNDL, it is honored in 20 days, even faster," Suciu stated.