DIICOT prosecutors are investigating case of elderly people in the USA, robbed by Romanian theft ring

Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) prosecutors carried out seven searches in the southern town of Ramnicu Valcea to catch members of a theft ring who robbed dozens of elderly people in the US, sometimes using violence, with the stolen goods amounting to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

According to a DIICOT press release, the searches were carried out at the request of the US judicial authorities at the addresses of persons under investigation in the US for the offences of setting up an organised criminal group, robbery, theft, aggravated fraud and money laundering.

Investigators allege that members of the group transferred some of the stolen jewellery, worth around 120,000 US dollars, from the US to Romania.

In order to launder the illegal profits, they purchased gold bullion and coins worth approximately 732,000 US dollars, as well as two luxury cars worth 260,575 and 230,000 US dollars respectively.

During the searches carried out on Tuesday in Ramnicu Valcea, were identified and seized three luxury cars worth 317,000, 260,575 and 40,000 US dollars respectively, approximately 200 grams of gold jewellery, a luxury watch, 8,000 RON, 7 mobile phones and several documents relevant to the case.

On Wednesday, the criminal investigation authorities identified, seized and confiscated another luxury car, worth approximately 250,000 US dollars, in Ilfov County.

Police cooperation was carried out through the FBI office in Bucharest.AGERPRES