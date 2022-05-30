 
     
Dinamo Bucharest relegated from football League I for first time in its history

Inquam Photos / Stefan Constantin
Dinamo Bucuresti retrogradare

Dinamo Bucharest was relegated for the first time in its history in the Football League I, after finishing in a tie with Universitatea Cluj, 1-1 (1-1), on Sunday evening, at home, in the second leg of the play-off game for maintenance / promotion, Agerpres reports.

Dinamo, which played uninterrupted in the first echelon of 1948, had been defeated in the first round by Universitatea with 2-0.

Universitatea Cluj, which ended the season in third place in the second league play-offs, returns to the first echelon after a break of seven years.

Dinamo, which finished on the 8th place in the play-outs, is the second most titled club in League I, with 18 titles and 13 Cups of Romania.

