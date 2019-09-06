Diplomat Cristian Tudor designated Head of European Union Delegation to Kuwait

Diplomat Cristian Tudor on Thursday was designated Head of the European Union Delegation to Kuwait, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announced in a press release.

Cristian Tudor is currently Romania's Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Qatar."I congratulate our colleague, Ambassador Cristian Tudor, for his much deserved appointment as Head of the European Delegation to Kuwait. I wish him good luck in his new office," said the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ramona-Nicole Manescu.The appointment also reconfirms the role and value of the Romanian diplomacy, successfully represented at the level of the EEAS (European External Action Service). The Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues thus its actions meant to promote the Romanian diplomats' candidacies within the EEAS, with the main purpose of ensuring an active presence of the Romanian candidates at the level of the European diplomacy, based on the consolidated expertise they have in various fields, reads the same release.As a diplomat with a rich career in the Middle East, Cristian Tudor speaks Arab fluently. Over 2008-2012 he was the first-collaborator of the Romanian Ambassador to Syria, and over 2014-2015 he was head of the Middle East and Africa Directorate of the Central Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.