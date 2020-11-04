Diplomat Rene van der Linden, biologist Jos Brils, decorated by President Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday signed decrees to decorate several people, including diplomat Rene van der Linden, president of the 2005-2008 Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, and biologist Jos Brils.

The head of state conferred the National Order "For Merit" in the rank of Grand Officer to the diplomat Rene van der Linden as a sign of "high appreciation for the important diplomatic activity carried out for the benefit of Romanian-Dutch relations, for the openness shown towards our country, having committed deeply to promoting European stability and security," according to the Presidential Administration.As a sign of "recognition of the important support given to Romanian research, for the major contribution to the development of the DANUBIUS-RI strategy," President Iohannis conferred the Order "Cultural Merit" in the rank of Officer, Category H - "Scientific Research," to the Dutch biologist Jos Brils.He also decorated Paul Meerts, an international relations expert, and Jaap Willem de Zwaan, a lawyer and university professor, with the Order of "Cultural Merit" in the rank of Commander, Category F - "Promoting Culture" as a sign of "appreciation for the important personal contribution they had to the development of the Romanian-Dutch educational, social and economic projects, as well as to the promotion of the image of our country in the Kingdom of the Netherlands."President Iohannis awarded the Order of "Cultural Merit" in the rank of Knight, Category B - "Music" to the violinist Simon-Renes Irina Andreea as a sign of "appreciation for the artistic mastery and the important place it has in the cultural-artistic life of the country, for the talent, dedication and professionalism that led to the enrichment of the universal culture and spirituality, promoting the image of Romania in the Kingdom of the Netherlands."In appreciation "for the important contribution made to the promotion of Romania's image in the Kingdom of the Netherlands, of the Romanian language and literature as a foundation of Romanian culture and values", the head of state conferred the Order "Cultural Merit" in the rank of Knight, Category F - "Promoting culture" to Claudia Marcu, Catalina Robu and Alexandru Iosup.