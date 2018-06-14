Diplomats from 14 countries visit Antibiotice Iasi

Diplomats from 14 countries are visiting this period the county of Iasi, an event organized by the Iasi County Council together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Agerpres writes.

One of the main objectives of the visit of the foreign diplomats was Antibiotice Iasi, a landmark of the Romanian pharmaceutical industry. Officials from Argentina, Algeria, Peru, Congo, Egypt, Chile, Armenia, Brazil, Azerbaijan, Slovakia, Nigeria, Ukraine, Iraq and Iran were impressed with the company's business and learnt details about its portfolio of products, international certifications, presence on international markets, investments made in recent years on the company's platform, as well as efforts to meet international sustainability practices."We are honored with this visit that we consider to be an opportunity to develop and strengthen partnerships on foreign markets." Antibiotice is a genuine Romanian brand, an international pharmaceutical company that has proven that the performance and rigors of the world pharmaceutical industry can be reached also in Romania," Antibiotice's general manager Ioan Nani said on Friday.According to his statements, this meeting was of interest to Antibiotice, given that in most of the countries represented by officials, the company exports both finished products and the active substance Nistatina, for which it holds the status of world leader.Antibiotice SA, a company founded in 1955, is one of the most important Romanian producers of generic medicines for patients with infectious diseases but also for cardiovascular, dermatological, digestive, oncological and central nervous system pathologies. Antibiotice SA is present on the international market with medicines and the active substance Nistatina.