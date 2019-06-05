Director Constantin Popescu: TIFF, strong competition, each movie is a new experience

Film director and screenwriter Constantin Popescu on Wednesday told a press conference along the other members of the Transylvania International Film Festival (TIFF) jury that there is a strong competition among the 12 movies registered in the contest.

"There is a strong competition and I find it very interesting that the movies are different, from different areas. Each movie I watch is a new experience. (...) I love it when I see movies that surprise me, not to realise from the first minutes whereto the story is heading, be it a drama or a comedy. I love a movie to leave me with something, a sensation... (...) It is very important that there are debut movies or second movies and it is nice to see a film director in formation. Besides, I like more to recognise the gaucheries, this is where the personality of the author can be more strongly felt, when something doesn't necessarily go right," Constantin Popescu said.

In his turn, producer Mike Goodridge said there is a strong competition among the 12 movies in the contest.

They are incredible, challenging stories, the performance is admirable; we are experiencing strange times throughout the world and the role of the cinema is to say what is going on with the society, Mike Goodridge stressed.

The five members of the jury who will decide the winner of the Transylvania Trophy of this year are as follows: the Canadian director Denis Cote, awarded at Locarno, producer Anita Juka, director of the Dublin International Film Festival, Grainne Humphreys, producer Mike Goodridge, with a 30+ experience in the film industry and the Romanian director and screenwriter Constantin Popescu.