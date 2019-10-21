Dismissed airline CEO says minister crosses line when messing with her career

Dismissed CEO of Romania's national airline TAROM Madalina Mezei said on Monday that dismissed Minister of Transport Razvan Cuc "crossed a line" when he considered that he can mess with her career and profession.

"I believe in family, career and TAROM. TAROM is my second family. Mr Cuc crossed a line when he considered that he can mess with a person's career and profession. My professional plan is to deliver a long-term strategy for TAROM, and I trusted Mr Cuc to build something like that together," said Mezei upon leaving the main offices of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA).Mezei on Monday showed up at DNA to testify as a witness, in a file opened by the anti-corruption prosecutors, after she publicly accused Razvan Cuc that on the day of the censure motion debate he allegedly asked her to ground flights.