Dismissed PM Dancila: We'll approve in Gov't meeting allocation of necessary funds for funding PNDL, stages 1, 2

The Government will approve on Monday's meeting the allocation of necessary funds for the funding of the National Local Development Programme (PNDL), stages 1 and 2, dismissed PM Viorica Dancila stated.

"Today, we will approve in the Government the allocation of necessary funds for the funding of the National Local Development Programme - stages 1 and 2. It is a successful programme whose implementation generated concrete results and contributed to the development of all localities, especially, the poor ones. Each local community, regardless of its political membership, benefited from at least one development project. These are solid arguments and I hope for the future Government to take them into account and continue this programme to the benefit of Romanians," Dancila stated prior to the Gov't meeting.