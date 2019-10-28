 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Dismissed PM Dancila: We'll approve in Gov't meeting allocation of necessary funds for funding PNDL, stages 1, 2

Guvernul Romaniei
Viorica Dancila

The Government will approve on Monday's meeting the allocation of necessary funds for the funding of the National Local Development Programme (PNDL), stages 1 and 2, dismissed PM Viorica Dancila stated. 

"Today, we will approve in the Government the allocation of necessary funds for the funding of the National Local Development Programme - stages 1 and 2. It is a successful programme whose implementation generated concrete results and contributed to the development of all localities, especially, the poor ones. Each local community, regardless of its political membership, benefited from at least one development project. These are solid arguments and I hope for the future Government to take them into account and continue this programme to the benefit of Romanians," Dancila stated prior to the Gov't meeting.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.