Doctor Gheorghita: Vaccination campaign in medical units kicks off this week

The anti-COVID vaccination campaign in the medical units is starting this week, the head of the National Committee for Coordination of Activities regarding the Vaccination against SARS-Co-V-2 (CNCAV), Valeriu Gheorghita, informed on Tuesday.

"Starting this week we are launching the vaccination campaign in the medical units. There were 322 hospitals from across the country introduced in the National Electronic Vaccination Register, 198 of which are hospitals that used to have vaccination centres, some of which continue to be active, and 124 are new. We are speaking of about 367 public hospitals in total nationwide," said the CNCAV head.

According to him, private hospitals wanting to have their patients immunised can register on the platform too.

"People can get vaccinated in hospitals in Ilfov, Botosani, Alba, Gorj, Timis and Caras Severin, starting this week. There are also hospitals that already vaccinated some of their patients with chronic diseases, in Dolj, Sibiu, Bacau, Calarasi, Braila and Bucharest," said Gheorghita.

He added that there have been 29 marathon type of anti-COVID vaccination events organised over May 14-16 nationwide, with more than 60,000 getting immunised.