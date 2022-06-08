Doctoral degree, withdrawn if not entered in civil circuit and no legal effects produced (CCR)

The Romanian Constitutional Court (CCR) has ruled that the article of the law on the withdrawal of a doctoral degree is constitutional only if it refers to one that "did not enter the civil circuit and did not produce legal effects".

According to a CCR press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, the constitutional judges admitted the exception of unconstitutionality and found that the provisions of art.170 paragraph (1) letter b) of the National Education Law 1/2011 are constitutional "insofar as it refers to the withdrawal of the doctoral degree that did not enter the civil circuit and did not produce legal effects".Article 170, paragraph. 1 states that: "In case of non-compliance with quality or professional ethics standards, the Ministry of Education, Research, Youth and Sports, on the basis of external evaluation reports, prepared, as appropriate, by CNATDCU [National Council of Attestation of University Titles, Diplomas and Certificates], CNCS [National University Research Council ], the University Ethics and Management Council or the National Council of Ethics for Research, Technological Development and Innovation may take the following measures, alternatively or simultaneously: a) withdrawal of the status of doctoral supervisor; b) the withdrawal of the doctoral title; c) withdrawal of doctoral school accreditation which implies the withdrawal of the right of the doctoral school to organize an admission contest for the selection of new doctoral students".