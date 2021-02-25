Dogs trained in Sibiu could sniff out COVID-19 at Sibiu Airport

Interior Minister Lucian Bode said on Thursday that trained dogs will be used at Sibiu Airport to detect people infected with SARS-CoV-2, according to AGERPRES.

"It has been a great interest in what our colleagues from the Sibiu Canine Centre are doing. (...) The next step after completing this stage is, as your colleagues from Sibiu have told you, an agreement with the Airport in Sibiu that comprises clear regulations involving the Directorate of Public Health, so that this pilot centre or pilot project starts in Sibiu under a partnership with the airport, after which we will see how it evolves. We have seen how this project evolves in other countries - Finland, Germany - I am convinced that this element of novelty and the work of these fellow police officers will yield results," Bode said at Parliament.

He added that the Canine Centre in Sibiu trains more than 1,000 dogs every year.