Double basses used in George Enescu International Festival, made in Reghin

The double basses used in the concerts of the 25th edition of the George Enescu International Festival, which takes place in Bucharest, until September 26, are made by luthiers from Reghin, members of the Association of Luthier Artists from Romania (AALR).

"It is an anniversary edition of the George Enescu International Festival, it is a special and important year for the Association of Luthier Artists in Romania, because it participates in this large cultural event, both with an exhibition and with instruments in concerts. In many of the concerts held at the Palace Hall or at the Athenaeum, the orchestras play with instruments made in Reghin, especially with double basses," the president of the Association of Luthier Artists from Romania, Claudiu Mare told AGERPRES.

He added that the organizers of the festival needed double basses because many of the orchestras are asking for instruments to be rented, and a partnership has been established for the double bass area.Used in the George Enescu International Festival are double basses made by over 20 of the members of the Romanian Luthier Artists Association.Also, at the exhibition of musical instruments at the festival, the Association of Luthier Artists from Romania participates with numerous musical instruments with strings and bows.