Draft on African swine fever prevention receives favourable report

The draft law on pig farms and the fight against African swine fever in Romania, initiated by the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) parliamentary group, received a favourable report, with unanimous votes, from the Agriculture Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, and it contains, among other things, drastic sanctions for those who illegally transport animals - the main factor in the spread of swine fever, UDMR MP Konczei Csaba, member of the committee, initiator of the draft law, told AGERPRES on Tuesday.

The draft law lays down rules for the prevention and control of African swine fever in domestic and feral pigs in Romania, with the aim of reducing the negative effects on animal health and the economic, social, cultural and environmental consequences.

Among the main changes made by the committee are the removal of the limit on the number of pigs that can be kept in a household and the introduction of severe penalties for those who illegally transport animals.

The bill, which was adopted by the Senate, is due to be voted on at a later plenary session, with the Chamber of Deputies being the decision-making body in this case.