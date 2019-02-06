Dragnea declines invitation to US National Prayer Breakfast, as budget talks require his presence

Chairman of the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea announced on Wednesday that he would not travel to Washington to participate in an event US President Donald Trump is also expected to attend.

"I'm not going to the United States, I've received the invitation and thank for it, yet I declined because I must participate in the budget talks," Dragnea said.

The PSD Teleorman county organization announced on Tuesday on Facebook that Liviu Dragnea was invited to attend in Washington the 67th edition of the National Prayer Breakfast, which is being observed on the first Thursday of February.