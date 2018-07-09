Dragnea: Tariceanu, has not rejected idea of President's suspension; PSD sees no other solution

Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) chairman Calin Popescu - Tariceanu has not rejected the idea of suspending the head of state, said on Monday Social Democratic Party (PSD) chairman Liviu Dragnea.

He showed that the subject of president Iohannis' suspension "remains an open one.""Of course that today's decision (concerning the revocation of DNA's chief-prosecutor, ed. n) is an important one. All MPs knew that we will discuss today about the schedule of procedures, about initiating the suspension. This decision has appeared, of course that we have delayed the discussion, but we haven't closed it. I had a discussion during the weekend with mister Tariceanu and I told him, from the point of view of PSD we do not see any other solution, because the decision was delayed for a month, we cannot remain indifferent to such a brutal and obvious breach of the Constitution (...) I had a rather long discussion. And I said that talks within OSD are very advanced, and haven't started now, the high pressures that come from within the territory from all our supporters and I told them that PSD is going towards this decision and I asked him to think about what his standpoint and he did not reject the idea, discussions being due as of today as to what the procedures are, the calendar, and to check the MPs schedule, because this extraordinary session is at an end. So mister Tariceanu has not rejected the idea of suspension," Chamber of Deputies Speaker told a press conference in Parliament.According to him, revoking the head of the National Anticcoruption Directorate (DNA) "is not victory for anyone.""No. It is not a victory for anyone, this revocation. It is just a small measure from a complex of measures which need to happen in the following period. It is not a victory for anyone the fact that we have been staying for years and coexisting with an occult, subterranean system, of an illegitimate power. What joy could it be? The joy will be when this country is settled. When will that be? Who will be alive by then? I have no way of knowing", Liviu Dragnea said, asked if revoking the head of the DNA was a victory for PSD.The PSD leader hopes the fight against corruption continue "in an efficient way and to primarily take into consideration the observance of the law and the procedures"."Well, if the revocation had not taken place (...) what would we have done? Would the chapter have ended? No, we need a deep reform, we need a complete change of approach from those that instrument. If the same habits remain, that of testimonies obtained through pressure, through threats ... And now this - everyday people are called in, pressed to say what those that are questioning want them to say, "Dragnea mentioned.