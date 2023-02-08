DSU's Arafat: Support for Syria to be mostly humanitarian

Romania will provide Syria with a mostly humanitarian support, as a result of this country's request at the level of the European Civil Protection, Secretary of State and chief of the Emergency Situations Department (DSU) Raed Arafat informed on Wednesday, mentioning that the aids which are to be sent, as well as the mode of transport shall be established in the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU).

"At the level of the European Civil Protection the support request for Syria has been posted and there are already countries looking at what they can bring to the support of the citizens of Syria and we are rather focusing on the humanitarian support aspect and we shall announce in the next two days what our action will be and what will be offered. It is already discussed, but here, we have to establish several aspects, including the mode of transport, the quantities. We will come back with clearer specifications on the support situation for Syria. So, from our point of view, the support will be mostly humanitarian, meaning, there is a list already sent by Syria, including to the European Civil Protection. We will see what we can cover from that list and that will be decided within the National Committee for Emergency Situations. (...) We must analyze what will be the optimal mode of transport. It is clear that it can only be by air, but we will see how we will do it, taking into account the situation in the area," Arafat stated after the Government meeting.

He explained that the aid for Syria shall be humanitarian, taking into account that Romania has already sent rescue teams in Turkey and actions cannot be carried out in another area as well, told Agerpres.

The DSU head mentioned that the list sent by Syria includes food, bedding, namely mattresses, blankets, beds, heaters, generators, medical equipment, medical materials.

Raed Arafat voiced hope that the aids would be sent as quickly as possible. "Here too, we are working under a sense of urgency, that is, we don't work more relaxed. From the moment the request came in today on the Civil Protection Mechanism, we already had something discussed, prepared, thus, we will try to work very quickly," the DSU head highlighted.