Ducesa Kate, recital impresionant de Crăciun: cântă pentru prima dată în public la Catedrala Westminster/ VIDEO

Captura Youtube
ducesa Kate

Ducesa Kate a oferit un moment emoționant de Crăciun și a cântat, pentru prima dată în public, la Catedrala Westminster. Kate a susținut un recital la pian alături de solistul Tom Walker.

Ducesa Kate și Tom Walker au interpretat melodia 'For Those Who Can't Be Here', un tribut adus celor care au murit din cauza pandemiei de Covid-19.

Acest moment amintește de interpretarea artistică a prințesei Diana, cea care a cântat de ziua prințului Charles.

 

