Ducesa Kate, recital impresionant de Crăciun: cântă pentru prima dată în public la Catedrala Westminster/ VIDEO

Ducesa Kate a oferit un moment emoționant de Crăciun și a cântat, pentru prima dată în public, la Catedrala Westminster. Kate a susținut un recital la pian alături de solistul Tom Walker.

Ducesa Kate și Tom Walker au interpretat melodia 'For Those Who Can't Be Here', un tribut adus celor care au murit din cauza pandemiei de Covid-19.

Acest moment amintește de interpretarea artistică a prințesei Diana, cea care a cântat de ziua prințului Charles.

Together at Christmas brought together so many inspirational individuals for a night of wonderful carols and music. But above all, it was about celebrating the goodwill, acts of kindness, love, empathy, and compassion which have helped people come through these difficult times. pic.twitter.com/y9rNg3Wlke — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) December 24, 2021