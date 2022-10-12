Dutch PM Rutte reaches Cincu training centre, alongside President Iohannis, PM Ciuca

The Prime Minister of the Government of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, on a working visit to our country, arrived on Wednesday afternoon at the Getica National Combined Training Center in Cincu, central Brasov County, being accompanied by President Klaus Iohannis.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca is also at Cincu Base.

The three high dignitaries are going to have an official meeting, and later, they will meet with the soldiers from Romania, Holland, Belgium and France stationed at Cincu, Agerpres informs.

The ambassadors of the Netherlands, Roelof Sander van Ees, of France, Laurence Auer, and of Belgium, Philippe Henri Pierre Benoit, are also present at the Cincu NATO Base.

After 17:00, press statements by President Iohannis, together with the two Romanian and Dutch prime ministers, are scheduled.

According to the Ministry of National Defense, the Netherlands has 195 soldiers stationed in Cincu, France - 313, Belgium - 64 and Romania - 57. In total, there are 629 soldiers stationed in the Getica Base.