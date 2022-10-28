EconMin Spataru: Reforming the defence industry is not only imperative, but also urgent

There's a war on the border, and it is incumbent on us to ensure national security and, given the circumstances, the reform of the defence industry is not only imperative, but also urgent, Economy Minister Florin Spataru wrote in a Facebook post on Friday.

"The Ministry of Economy will finalise, by the end of the year, a strategy for the local defence industry after seven years in which this industrial segment no longer had a strategy based on a solid, pragmatic, updated document and configured to the new realities we are facing. There's a war on the border and it is incumbent on us to ensure national security and, given the circumstances, the reform of the defence industry is not only imperative, but also urgent," Spataru maintains, told Agerpres.

Spataru participated on Friday in Dambovita County in an event on the 54th anniversary of Automecanica Moreni.

"Happy anniversary, Automenica Moreni! The 54th anniversary comes in a very important geopolitical context that challenges us to mobilise and especially to act in regards to the reform of the defence industry," Florin Spataru also said.

In a speech at Automecanica Moreni the minister spoke about the need to upgrade the factory and make it profitable.

"From November 1, a number of young people will come to work at Moreni, because we are starting to bring young people back to this plant. But I think we still have a lot of things to do (...) and we will have to discuss with our final beneficiary, the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) how to bring these actions, on our part and on the part of MapN, towards a final objective, ensuring a capability at Moreni for the SMFT Army Staff, for mobile carriers, whether we are talking about maintenance or production. Those at Moreni know that they will have my unconditional support," the Economy Minister said.

Also attending the event at Moreni were ambassador of Ukraine in Bucharest Ihor Prokopchuk; Iulian Chifu - adviser to the prime minister; chair of the Dambovita County Council Corneliu Stefan; local administration officials; lawmakers, and Defence Ministry (MApN) officials.

Automecanica Moreni was founded in 1968, under the name of IAM mainly specialising in the manufacture of wheeled armoured vehicles. During its 54 years in business, it produced over 15,000 vehicles, most of them bound for export to the ex-Soviet countries, the former German Democratic Republic, Algeria, Bangladesh.

Automecanica Moreni is a subsidiary of Romarm.