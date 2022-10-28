Economy Minister: Automecanica Moreni vetted for manufacturing of 4x4 armored carrier

The state-owned plant Automecanica Moreni could produce a 4x4 armored carrier, as several companies have conducted audits and are interested in developing this capability here, the Economy Minister Florin Spataru said on Friday in Moreni - Dambovita County.

"My expectation is that following the various audits conducted by several companies interested in developing this capability here, the Automecanica management takes action to ensure compliance with these standards and that production subsequently starts as soon as possible. This is an example, there are several companies interested in a cooperation, and the Ministry of Economy, as a shareholder in Automecanica Moreni, will provide all the financial and operational support for this to happen," said Florin Spataru, Agerpres informs.

At this moment Automecanica Moreni does not produce any type of carrier, it only provides maintenance services, along with the manufacturing of metal constructions for civil use, the Minister of Economy said.

Minister Florin Spataru participated on Friday in Dambovita County in an event marking the 54th anniversary of Automecanica Moreni. In the speech delivered at the plant, the Minister spoke about the need to modernize and render the facility profitable.

Ukraine's ambassador in Bucharest Ihor Prokopchuk, advisor to the Prime Minister Iulian Chifu, local officials, MPs, representatives of the National Defense Ministry were also present at the event.

Automecanica Moreni was founded in 1968, under the name of IAM, mainly specializing in the manufacture of wheeled armoured vehicles. During its 54 years in business, it produced over 15,000 vehicles, most of them bound for export to the ex-Soviet countries, the former German Democratic Republic, Algeria, Bangladesh. The company's website states that the products manufactured by Automecanica Moreni have participated in many security, stability and peace-keeping missions in various countries such as Yugoslavia, Iraq, Afghanistan.

Automecanica Moreni is a subsidiary of Romarm, standing under the authority of the Ministry of Economy.