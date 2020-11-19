Economy Minister: We want economic side of Romanian-US Strategic Partnership to reach military one

Minister of Economy Virgil Popescu said that he wants the economic side of the strategic partnership between the two states to reach the military side, as he participated in the joint Romanian-US military exercise Rapid Falcon, at Mihail Kogalniceanu on Thursday.

He mentioned, among other investments, that Aerostar Bacau is a maintenance center for F-16 fighter aircraft, and Romaero will become a maintenance center for Black Hawk helicopters.

Virgil Popescu made a new appeal to American investors to come to Romania, given that the Government of Bucharest ensures them predictability and stability.More than 130 Romanian and US soldiers with 30 technical means participate, on Thursday, in the Romanian-US exercise Rapid Falcon, organized by the General Staff of the Land Forces and US Land Forces in Europe, at 57th Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base and Capu Midia Range.