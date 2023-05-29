Education general strike: Gov't comes up with same offer that teaching staff rejected (AUR)

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) accuses the government of defying the teachers, after presenting them with an offer to increase their incomes that the trade unions have already rejected.

"Today, the Government of Romania came with exactly the same offer that the teaching staff rejected. It is a joke on the part of the governing coalition towards the teachers and towards the Romanian education. The government's announcement comes like a nut in the wall! It is a proof of irresponsibility to come before having new discussions with the teachers' representatives with the same proposal. Through this action, the government only irritates and mocks the teachers," said AUR, on Sunday, in a press release.

According to the source, the government is coming up with the solution of partially covering the increases in revenues from European money, in the conditions in which there are blockages regarding the second tranche of Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

"It is obvious that these governors do not understand anything that is happening in Romania. To be clear: there is money! They should respect the legitimate requests of the teachers, not come with proposals for vouchers!" the press release states.AGERPRES