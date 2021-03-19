Education Minister, French ambassador mark Francophonie Day in Brasov

French ambassador to Romania, Laurence Auer, and Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu participated on Friday in the conference "Francophonie in Brasov - a passport for the future", an event organized by the Consular Agency of France in Brasov and the French Alliance on the occasion of the International Francophonie Day; the venue was the Transylvania University Hall.

"This conference offers us the opportunity to enjoy the French-speaking spirit and the diversity of Francophone values, to celebrate the French language and culture in Brasov. At the same time, we also mark the French-speaking identity of Romania, given that the International Francophonie Day is celebrated on March 20. Today's event is a good opportunity for the representatives of the Brasov public administration authorities to engage in dialogue with the French business people who invest in the municipality and in Brasov County, as well as with the representatives of the cultural and educational milieu, on the topic of the development opportunities Brasov city can take advantage of in the relationship with France," Brasov County Council vice-president Todorica Serban stressed in his address.

The conference "Francophonie in Brasov - a passport to the future" included presentations on topics such as institutional Francophonie, the evolution of the French language in Romania and 30 years of French Alliance presence in Brasov, as well as three round-table meetings on "Francophonie and education - Bilingual high schools", "Francophonie and vocational training" and "Francophonie and economics".The cooperation protocol between the French Institute, the French Alliance, the Brasov County School Inspectorate and the central Brasov bilingual colleges "Unirea", "Andrei Saguna" and "Dr. Ioan Mesota" was also signed on this occasion.

