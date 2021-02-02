Education Minister: Teachers and students shall permanently wear masks at school

Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu, detailing today the conditions for the resumption of in-person classes on February 8, said that students and teachers must permanently wear masks at school, and referred to a joint order of the Education and Health Ministries, which will set forth the rules that must be observed in the educational institutions.

"That order will set out in a clear, applicable and easy to understand manner all the rules that must be observed. The order, I can tell you for sure, won't lessen requirements regarding mandatory mask-wearing for both students and the teaching staff, for instance. At the same time, I would give the example of education systems that held full-attendance in-person classes, in classrooms with similar surfaces, if not identical to those in Romania, and where the infection rates did not increase following the physical presence in schools. Those schools are just like in Romania, with desks for two students who sit next to each other. And nothing happened as long as mandatory mask-wearing was observed. There are 30 students in a class, grouped in three rows of ten students each. They are seated two in a desk, five desks of two. That's how it will be in Romania too," the Minister said.

In his opinion, mask-wearing is essential, and "incomparably more important than students sitting a few centimeters more or less apart."