Education Ministry's Control Body at ISMB

The Control Corps of the Ministry of Education was sent to the School Inspectorate of the Municipality of Bucharest, Minister of Education Sorin Cimpeanu told AGERPRES on Wednesday.

According to him, the Control Body "verifies the observance of the employment procedures, in relation to the legislation and regulations."

The "Spiru Haret" Federation of Education Trade Unions drew attention on Monday that employees from 16 public education units and special education units in Bucharest did not receive their salaries.

"Employees are not to blame for the fact that educational units are supposed to have a smaller number of positions than they actually have. They must receive their salaries on time and undiminished for their work. It has already become a practice: every month pressure is put on the educational institutions to make cuts. We urge the School Inspectorate of the Municipality of Bucharest and the Ministry of Education to take all necessary measures for making the situation legal again and for granting salaries in due time. Non-payment of salaries attracts disciplinary liability of those who are guilty and may generate the obligation of the employer to pay for the damages," Marius Ovidiu Nistor, head of FSE "Spiru Haret" stated back then.