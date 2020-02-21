EduMin Anisie says good practice in student mobility exchanges between EU, member states needed

Romania's acting Education Minister Monica Anisie says a permanent exchange of information and best practices is needed between the European Union and its member states regarding the mobility of students, students and the workforce, and that the initiative regarding the establishment of the networks of European universities creates premises for "balanced mobility and enhanced cooperation."

In her speech, Anisie underlined that mobility is an essential element of the free movement and European co-operation, but the experiences of the member states are different.A European Council resolution on vocational education and training in the European Semestre was adopted at the meeting, according to the statement