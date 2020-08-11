EduMin Anisie: We are preparing OUG to regulate online education and amendments to Law 55/2020

The Government is preparing an emergency ordinance on online education for the school and academic year 2020-2021, as well as a draft law necessary for the physical presence at courses, allowing the decentralization of decision-making at the level of education institutions, school inspectorates and public health directorates, announced on Tuesday the Minister of Education, Monica Anisie.

"It is, on the one hand, an emergency ordinance with clear specifications for the way we will hold the courses online. (...) There was such an emergency ordinance for the 2019-2020 school year, but it is valid only until 31 August 2020 for pre-university education and until 30 September for university education. We are now preparing an emergency ordinance regulating this type of online learning. We are also preparing a draft law to amend and supplement Law 55 on the prevention and combating of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The change is necessary because we need to come up with a clear measure regarding the decentralization of decision-making at the level of educational institutions, school inspectorates and public health directorates," Anisie told a debate organised by the Senate Committee on Education.

She specified that amendments will be made to Article 38 of Law 55 in the sense that the teaching activities that require in-person presence of preschoolers, pupils, students may be suspended at the proposal of the Board of the respective pre-university education institution, with the approval of the Inspectorate and the approval of the County Committee for Emergency Situations.

Monica Anisie called on Parliament's support for regulations regarding the employment of non-teaching staff in pre-university education.

"Law 55, in Article 27, imposed restrictions on employment. It was amended and we thank you for amending Article 27, but the amendment only provided for the possibility of employment in teaching positions, consequently only for teachers, and we only released the tenure for teachers, but not the employment of non-teaching staff that we need so much at the moment. I would like to ask you to support us in this endeavor, because for university education the unblocking has been carried out on all levels. We need these additional positions in the pre-university education system," the minister explained.

As concerns the online education, Anisie recalled, more than 500,000 tablets will be purchased, with funds from various sources.

She voiced her hope that the budget revision will be a positive one for the Ministry of Education.