EduMin approves establishment of excellence centres in each county and Bucharest municipality

The Minister of Education and Research, Monica Cristina Anisie, approved, by order, the establishment of centers of excellence in each county and in Bucharest municipality.

According to a press release of the MEC (Ministry of Education and Research), the centres will function as "related" units of the MEC, they will be legal entities and they will be methodologically coordinated by the county school inspectorates/the Bucharest Municipality School Inspectorate."The decision is subject to the provisions of the National Education Law No. 1/2011, with subsequent modifications and supplements, according to which" the state supports children and young people capable of high performance in both schools and centres of excellence" (Art. 57 )," reads the said source.MEC also brings to mind about the recent approval, also by order of the Minister, of the Regulation on the organization and functioning of the county centres of excellence/Bucharest Centre of Excellence.According to the provisions of this document, the centres of excellence develop and apply strategies and policies for the selection, training, support, motivation of children and young people capable of performance.