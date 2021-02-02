EduMin Cimpeanu: In-person class activities suspended if two infection cases occur in said class

Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu said today that if two students in the same class are confirmed with the novel coronavirus, in-person activities of that class shall be suspended.

"From the perspective of the educational process, we are considering the option where, if two infection cases occur in a class, activity in that class should be suspended. If there is just one case, activity should not be suspended, but testing should be done. Let activity be suspended when two cases occur, not in the entire school, but only in that class," Cimpeanu said on broadcaster Antena 3 in the context where the authorities announced that school is to resume normally from February 8.

According to the Minister, if an educator or teacher gets sick and no one can take over his/her duties, that class will switch to online education.

If more than two infection cases appear in several classes, activity shall be suspended in the entire school.

"If two teachers with a larger range of movement inside the school are found positive, classes shall be directly suspended in the entire school. These are the rules for the pre-university system. In the university system, things are completely different because in faculties, universities, buildings, campuses, things are much more complicated. Yet the principle will be the same," said the Minister of Education.