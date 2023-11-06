 
     
Șeful Comandamentului de Sud al IDF se alătură trupelor terestre din Fâșia Gaza pentru a evalua tunelurile

Șeful Comandamentului de Sud al IDF, generalul-maior Yaron Finkelman, a intrat astăzi în Fâșia Gaza cu forțele terestre pentru a efectua o evaluare, spune armata.

IDF spune că evaluarea, cu șeful Corpului Ingineriei de Luptă, Brig. Generalul Ido Mizrahi și alți ofițeri s-au ocupat de problema tunelurilor Hamas.

 

