Șeful Comandamentului de Sud al IDF se alătură trupelor terestre din Fâșia Gaza pentru a evalua tunelurile

IDF spune că evaluarea, cu șeful Corpului Ingineriei de Luptă, Brig. Generalul Ido Mizrahi și alți ofițeri s-au ocupat de problema tunelurilor Hamas.

The head of the IDF Southern Command, Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman, entered the Gaza Strip today with ground forces to carry out an assessment, the military says. The assessment, with the head of the Combat Engineering Corps, Brig. Gen. Ido Mizrahi, dealt with the issue of Hamas… pic.twitter.com/mEtsHYTqkB