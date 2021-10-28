Eighteen migrants found hiding in two goods lorries at border with Hungary

Romanian border police have caught 18 migrants who tried to leave the country illegally in the last 24 hours hiding in two goods lorries that were checked at the Nadlac II border checkpoint.

The drivers are a Turkish and a Romanian citizen and, according to the cargo documents, they were shipping metal fittings and pipes for companies in Germany and Hungary, agerpres reports.

"Following a thorough control of the means of transport, eighteen foreign nationals were discovered hidden in the cargo compartments. They were taken over and carried to the headquarters. After verifications, the border police established that they are nationals from Pakistan and Afghanistan, aged between 14 and 30," the Arad Border Police informed on Thursday.In both cases, the border police are conducting investigations.