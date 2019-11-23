Election campaign for runoff ends

The election campaign for the runoff of the presidential elections, which started on 15 November, ended on Saturday, at 7:00 am.

After the end of the election campaign, the distribution of electoral messages in audio, visual or mixed format on digital screens located in public or private places, as well as through specially arranged vehicles, is prohibited.Competing in the runoff of the presidential elections are Klaus Iohannis and Viorica Dancila. The election will be won by the candidate who gets the largest number of valid votes cast. The term of office of the head of state is five years.The voting for Romanians abroad began on Friday, and they have three days to express their choice. At these elections one could vote also by correspondence.On Sunday, in the country, 18,748 polling stations will be opened for presidential elections. According to the Permanent Election Authority, the total number of voters registered on the permanent electoral lists is 18,217,411 citizens.In the first round of the presidential elections, which took place on 10 November, there were 14 candidates.