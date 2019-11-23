Electoral campaign for runoff ends

The electoral campaign for the presidential election runoff, which started on 15 November, ended on Saturday at 7:00.

After the conclusion of the electoral campaign, it is forbidden to broadcast electoral messages in audio, visual or mixed format on digital screens set up in public or private places, as well through some especially set up vehicles.Klaus Iohannis and Viorica Dancila entered the second round of the presidential election. The ballot will be won by the candidate obtaining the highest number of valid votes. The mandate of the head of state is of five years.Voting for Romanians abroad started on Friday, as they have three days at their disposal to voice their option. In these elections, they could also vote by mail.On Sunday, nationwide, there will be 18,748 polling stations opened for the presidential elections. According to the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), the total number of electors registered on the permanent electoral lists is 18,217,411 citizens.In the first round of the presidential election, which took place on 10 November, there were 14 candidates.