Electrica Group: Net profit down by RON 324 million January through September

Electrica Group obtained, in the first nine months of this year, a consolidated net profit of RON 72 million, down by 324 million lei compared to the RON 396 million recorded as profit in the same period of 2020, according to a press release issued by the company on Friday.

The decrease was mainly generated by the significant increase in the costs of purchasing electricity, which climbed by 23.4 pct, to RON 3.423 billion, the source says.

This evolution was generated especially by the supply segment, where costs increased by approximately RON 588 million (+25.5 pct), mainly from the increase in electricity purchase prices.

The total revenues of the Electrica Group, in the first nine months of 2021, amounted to RON 5.16 billion, with an increase of RON 265 million (+5.4 pct) compared to the RON 4.895 billion registered as total revenues in the period January - September 2020.

The expenses amounted to RON 5.045 billion in the first 9 months of the year, by RON 611 million higher than those recorded in the same period of the previous year.

Consolidated EBITDA reached the value of RON 475 million, down by RON 354 million compared to the same period of the previous year.

In the first nine months of 2021, the Electrica Group distributed approximately 13.8 TWh, 7.3 pct more than in the same period in 2020, to approximately 3.8 million users.

Also, during this period, the Electrica Group supplied on the retail electricity market about 6.9 TWh, 1.3 pct more than in January - September 2020, to approximately 3.5 million consumption places.