Eleven COVID-19 deaths in Romania in last 24 hours

Another eleven Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours, according to data released on Monday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force.

No previously unaccounted deaths were reported.

According to GCS, these are three men and seven women hospitalised in the counties of in Bihor, Botosani, Buzau, Calarasi, Dambovita, Dolj, Mehedinti, Neamt, Vaslui, and Bucharest City.All deaths were recorded in patients who had comorbidities.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 34,539 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.