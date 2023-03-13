 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Elizabeta Samara defeats Olympic champion at Singapore Smash

Q Magazine
Elizabeta Samara

Romanian table tennis player Elizabeta Samara defeated Chinese Meng Chen, the current Olympic champion, 3-2 (6-11, 11-6, 2-11, 11-6, 11-8), on Monday, in the round of 32 of the Singapore Smash 2023 tournament, according to the Facebook page of the Romanian Table Tennis Federation.

Elizabeta Samara is the 4th non-Asian player to beat Chen, after Bernadette Szocs also won in 2022, at the WTT Champions Macau.

Samara will play in the round of 16 against Austrian Sofia Polcanova.

In the previous round, Elizabeta Samara defeated Ukrainian Margaryta Pesotska, also 3-2 (10-12, 8-11, 12-10, 13-11, 11-7), while Bernadette Szocs lost in front of Chinese Yidi Wang, 0-3 (6-11, 9-11, 12-14).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.