Elizabeta Samara defeats Olympic champion at Singapore Smash

Romanian table tennis player Elizabeta Samara defeated Chinese Meng Chen, the current Olympic champion, 3-2 (6-11, 11-6, 2-11, 11-6, 11-8), on Monday, in the round of 32 of the Singapore Smash 2023 tournament, according to the Facebook page of the Romanian Table Tennis Federation.

Elizabeta Samara is the 4th non-Asian player to beat Chen, after Bernadette Szocs also won in 2022, at the WTT Champions Macau.

Samara will play in the round of 16 against Austrian Sofia Polcanova.

In the previous round, Elizabeta Samara defeated Ukrainian Margaryta Pesotska, also 3-2 (10-12, 8-11, 12-10, 13-11, 11-7), while Bernadette Szocs lost in front of Chinese Yidi Wang, 0-3 (6-11, 9-11, 12-14).