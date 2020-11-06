 
     
Emergency Department head Arafat details freshly adopted restrictions enforceable nationwide as of Monday

The government adopted on Thursday evening a decision and an emergency ordinance that set forth new nationwide measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 cases and which will take effect on Monday for a period of 30 days, the head of the Department for Emergency Situations Raed Arafat told a press conference at the Victoria Palace of Government.

"The government adopted yesterday a draft decision and a draft emergency ordinance. Subject to the observations the Legislative Council might have, the two acts will come into force starting this Monday. A new assessment will be made at the end of the 30-day period and the measures will be adjusted to the outcome then," Arafat said.

The new regulations mandate mask-wearing in all open spaces, regardless of the respective locality's Covid incidence rate, and provide for shops closing at 21:00.

"Whereas until now mask-wearing was mandatory only in closed spaces for an incidence rate of 1.5, and both outdoors and indoors from an incidence rate of 3 upwards, the requirement is now generalized regardless of the incidence. The presence in public space entails mask-wearing and this rule must be followed. Believe me, this is perhaps the measure that will most limit the spread of the virus if it is respected, and I am convinced that everybody will comply, as everyone is aware of where we stand in terms of the virus spread," Arafat said.

