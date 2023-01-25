Energy bill aid payments to households to start on Feb 20

The distribution of energy-bill aid cards will start from February 1, and the first heating aid payments will be possible from February 20, Minister of European Investments and Projects Marcel Bolos declared on Wednesday.

"I am glad that we have reached this far and that we have all the equipment ready (...) There are four million beneficiaries. (...) It could be that, after the checks we'll conduct on people who live together at the same address, or on those who haven't their real domicile specified in the identity card, or for those found by queries in the Tax Aythority's databases to exceed the income of 2,000 RON, certain persons will be struck off the list of beneficiaries. We are trying to transfer the money to the Romanian Post by February 15," said Bolos.

Minister of European Investments and Projects Marcel Bolos visited on Wednesday the Stamp Factory on the occasion of the start of the process of printing and enveloping of the energy-bill aid cards granted by the government of Romania to vulnerable people to help them pay their energy bills. AGERPRES