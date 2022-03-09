Energy minister on panic at petrol stations: Information with 11 lei per liter left MOL network

The Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, stated on Wednesday evening that the information according to which the fuel price reached 11 lei / liter left the MOL petrol station network, and "if they had been more careful, this would not have happened".

The official previously wrote on his own Facebook page that Romania has no problem with refueling at gas stations, and Romanians should not panic and queue, because stocks are sufficient.

"Romania has no problem with the supply of fuel to petrol stations. Today I had working meetings with representatives of Rompetrol and OMV Petrom and I received assurances that there are sufficient stocks of petroleum products and will ensure deliveries to customers. At the same time, I want to convey to Romanians they should not panic and queue up. We have enough stocks!", Popescu claimed.

In the same context, the Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca ordered the beginning of extensive controls at the petrol stations, announced also the spokesman for the Government, Dan Carbunaru, Agerpres.ro informs.

"There are no real reasons for accelerated price increases in Romania. Our country has sufficient fuel stocks. Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca has ordered the start of extensive inspections at petrol stations. The Romanian Government will not allow any attempt of market speculation", said Carbunaru.

According to information obtained by AGERPRES, due to problems at a refinery in Hungary, MOL has a shortage of fuel on the Romanian market.

The company has already increased the price of fuel for the transport fleets to over 10 lei per liter of diesel fuel.