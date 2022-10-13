Energy Minister Popescu: The supply of energy for R.Moldova begins tonight

Hidorelectrica and Energocom, the company designated by the Government of the Republic of Moldova, signed on Thursday a contract for the supply of 100 MW of electricity and the supply is to begin tonight, Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu announced. told Agerpres.

"Hidroelectrica and Energocom, the company designated by the Government of the Republic of Moldova - Andrei Spinu, have signed today a contract of supply - 100MW. Tonight, the supply of electricity for the Republic of Moldova shall begin. We were, are and will be alongside the citizens of the Republic of Moldova," the Minister wrote on his Facebook page.

He underscored that through Government Emergency Ordinance (OUG) No. 138/2022, which was passed on Wednesday, OUG No.119/2022 was amended, so that "in exceptional situations caused by the effects of the war in Ukraine over the safety in the energy supply of the Republic of Moldova, the energy producers have the obligation to conclude bilateral contracts, within the limit of available quantities, primarily with electricity traders/suppliers designated by the Government of the Republic of Moldova, in this respect, at the price of reference stipulated in Annexe No.2. The electricity sold under these conditions exclusively covers the consumption needs of final consumers of the Republic of Moldova."