Energy Ministry official: Electricity Law rewritten with EBRD assistance, Natural Gas Law to be upgraded

The Electricity Law is being rewritten under a consultancy program, with the help of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and the Romanian authorities are in talks with the World Bank for support for upgrading the Natural Gas Law, Secretary of state with the Energy Ministry Niculae Havrilet told a specialist video conference today.

"We have wind and solar energy opportunities, both onshore and offshore, with important possibilities to produce electricity by using the Black Sea, which can be a friend of Romanians not only by a two-week seaside holiday, but also by pumping clean energy into the grid. This energy is very suitable for transformation into hydrogen. Within short, hydrogen will be the most widely used fuel, especially in heavy transport, whether we are talking about aviation or sea transport. We want to set in place a new Electricity Law, which is now being rewritten through a consultancy program with the help of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and we are in talks with the World Bank to get support for upgrading the Natural Gas Law. They might be bundled in a single regulatory act with two chapters or they can be presented as two separate pieces of legislation," said the Energy Ministry official.

Havrilet pointed out that Romania has many opportunities in terms of developing renewable power production and storage infrastructure.

"The very near future is represented by the Modernization Fund, which largely supports the production of electricity from renewable sources. We have this action of trading carbon emission certificates through which, on the one hand, we are penalized for generating electricity from considerably polluting sources, and I mean coal, but on the other hand new capacities for the production of electricity from clean sources can emerge from the price of these certificates. Romania has a lot of opportunities compared to other countries as regards the development of new production infrastructures and, very importantly, the storage of electricity from renewable sources. Legislation has an important place among the concerns of the Energy Ministry for improving, facilitating access to European funds to encourage investors in new power production capacities. We want to amend the Land Fund Act so as to allow the use of agricultural land for new electricity production infrastructures and for power storage," Havrilet explained.

The Romanian National Committee of the World Energy Council organized today in partnership with Electrica, through Electrica Serv., the online conference on the Past, Present and Future of Romania's Electricity Sector.