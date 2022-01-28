Energy suppliers will have losses since drawing up bills (AFEER)

Energy suppliers will have losses once they start drawing up the bills, because the price established through the new bill compensating ordinance is smaller than the company's costs, according to a press release sent by the Romanian Power Suppliers Association (AFEER) to AGERPRES on Friday.

AFEER considers that helping consumers, especially household consumers, during cold season is useful, and necessary, but it needs to be made as simple and clear as possible, without affecting the energy industry. Consumers need to be supported in the current context, of the exploding prices throughout the world.

"Electricity and natural gas suppliers, member companies of AFEER, are prepared and will act in order to apply the legislation, namely all capping measures and bill compensations. Unfortunately, OUG 3/2022, which comes with additional measures for supporting consumers, introduces provisions that will have a disastrous effect for suppliers," says Laurentiu Urluescu, chairman of AFEER.

According to the estimates made by the association, the financial impact of the support scheme exceeds 3 billion RON by a lot, which was the sum communicated by the authorities as being allocated for this scheme.

"That is why we are appealing to the authorities to settle fairly and on time, in accordance with the legal provisions, avoiding the risk that suppliers could no longer sustain the financial effort assumed by the state towards the consumers, and that is why there are delay of payments throughout the entire energy chain," the press release reads.

""We reiterate that energy suppliers are NOT the cause of the energy price hikes! Suppliers are being just as affected by these increases in costs, just as the final consumers. The new emergency ordinance 3/2022 brings an extra pressure on suppliers, who thus become the most affected segment in the energy chain," the suppliers 'representatives say.

The Romanian Power Suppliers Association (AFEER), founded in 2006, currently consists of 34 members, suppliers and licensed and active traders and on the electricity and / or natural gas market, which ensure the energy supply to households, as well as to SMEs and consumers from all categories and businesses operating in Romania, with a market share of approximately 90% of the final electricity consumption and 65% of the final natural gas consumption.